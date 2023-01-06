Jan 06, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to CureVac's Preliminary Phase I Data from Joint COVID-19 and Flu mRNA Vaccine Development Program. This time all participant are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions). Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Sarah Fakih, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Ms. Fakih, you may now begin.



Sarah Fakih - CureVac N.V. - VP Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I'm the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at CureVac. Please let me introduce today's speakers. On the call with me from CureVac are Franz-Werner-Haas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, our Interim Chief Development Officer.



Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Events & Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website. Befo