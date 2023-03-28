CureVac NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hans Christoph Tanner - CureVac N.V. - Independent Supervisory Board Member



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CureVac N.V. My name is Chris Tanner. I'm the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Supervisory Board of CureVac NV. I've been appointed by Jean StÃ©phenne, the Chairman of our Supervisory Board, to chair today's extraordinary general meeting on his behalf. First, allow me to introduce Dr. Alexander Zehnder, who's been nominated for appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, at this meeting; and Dr. Myriam Mendila, who has been nominated for appointment as Managing Director and Chief Development Officer at this meeting. Dr. Zehnder and Dr. Mendila will have the opportunity of introducing themselves to you when it's time to vote on their respective appointments.



Also present in person today are Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, our outgoing CEO; Dr. Marco Rau, our General Counsel, who will act as Secretary of today's meeting; and our Dutch Notary, (inaudible).



Before proceeding, I will now give the floor to the S