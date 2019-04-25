Q1 2019 CVB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Christina L. Carrabino - Clc Communications & Consulting - Principal

Thank you, Steve and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Joining me this morning are Chris Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allen Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.