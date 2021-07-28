Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call this morning to discuss CVB Financial Corporation and Suncrest Bank's agreement to merge. My name is Renz, and I am your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Ms. Christina Carrabino. You may proceed.
Christina L. Carrabino - Clc Communications & Consulting - Principal
Thank you, Renz, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. With me on the call this morning from CVB Financial Corporation are Dave Brager, Chief Executive Officer; and Allen Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Our comments today will refer to the information that was included in the merger announcement released yesterday. To obtain a copy of the press release, please visit our website at www.cbbank.com and click on the Investors tab. We will also be referring to an inve
CVB Financial Corp & Suncrest Bank Agreement To Merge - M&A Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...