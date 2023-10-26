Q3 2023 CVB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 CVB Financial Corporation and its subsidiary Citizens Business Bank Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cherie, and I am your operator for today (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Christina Carrabino. You may proceed.



David A. Brager - CVB Financial Corp. - President, CEO & Director



It looks like Christina may have some technical difficulties. Cherie, can you hear us okay?



Christina L. Carrabino - Clc Communications & Consulting - Principal



I'm on the line now.



David A. Brager - CVB Financial Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Go ahead, Christina.



Christina L. Carrabino - Clc Communications & Consulting - Principal



Thank you, Cherie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial resul