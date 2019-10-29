Q2 2020 Cavco Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cavco Industries Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Fusler, Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries, Inc. - Director of Financial Reporting



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Urness, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Josh Barsetti, Chief Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations or assu