Q1 2022 Cavco Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Cavco Industries, Inc. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Fusler, Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries, Inc. - Director of Financial Reporting & IR



Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer; and myself.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco's financial and operational perform