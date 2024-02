Q3 2022 Cavco Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries, Inc. - Director of Financial Reporting & IR



Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco's finan