Cavco Industries Inc To Acquire Solitaire Homes Inc Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cavco Industries Announces Planned Acquisition of Manufactured Homebuilder and Retailer, Solitaire Homes.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries, Inc. - Director of Financial Reporting & IR



Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries' announcement of the planned acquisition of Solitaire Homes. Today on the call, we have Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Steve Like, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer. The slide deck accompanying this presentation is available via this webcast portal or on our website at investor.cavco.com.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that comments made during this conference call by management may con