Q2 2020 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Kirk S. Feiler - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Amy, and welcome to our conference call. Joining me on the call today are Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Vehicle Group; and Ed Carney, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. They will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our second quarter 2020 financial results. We will then open up the call for questions.



This conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website, both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives