Q4 2022 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CVG's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Chung Kin Cheung - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, after which we will open the call for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and the supplementary earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost saving initiatives and new product initiatives, among others. Actual results may differ from anticipated results