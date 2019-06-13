DocuSign Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Jun 13, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So we're very happy to have with us here up next Michael Sheridan who's the CFO of DocuSign. I have some questions here. We're going to walk through a fireside chat, but please be at ready because I'll open it up to Q&A along the way. And we'll -- I think there's also an electronic way to submit questions if you'd rather not raise your hand, but please don't be shy and use either.



Questions and Answers:

So Michael, one of the things -- my experience with DocuSign -- and as you know, I don't cover you right now, but I've -- I always found it interesting. And I remember meeting -- my first meeting with DocuSign years ago when I -- JPMorgan was mentioned. So I used to work there, and that's when I met with your predecessor. And I remember sitting down, and I was sat down and looking -- well, e-signature is -- it's kind of interesting, but -- and then it hit me, I was like, you're not -- I mean that's something you do, but that's one thing you do. And I actually even said, geez, do you think maybe -- because you were private at