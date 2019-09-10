DocuSign Inc at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 03:05PM GMT

Karl Emil Keirstead - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everybody. Next up is Michael Sheridan, CFO of DocuSign. Mike, thanks for coming today.



Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Karl. Good morning, everybody.



Karl Emil Keirstead - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst



First of all, congrats on some amazing numbers last week. Docs generally move on 47% billings growth and 41% revenue growth, so nice.



So before we dwell too much on those numbers, I'm going to give you a lob, and that is give you an occasion to remind us not to focus too much on one quarter's numbers. So feel free to take the mic and give us that speech.



Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Feel free to focus on this quarter's numbers. No, I mean, you're right. Look, I would say that if you looked at our first half, we entered the year with bringing our CLM products into our