DocuSign Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research and Senior Research Analyst



Okay. So let's get started. So look, we're lucky and delighted to have Dan, who is the CEO of DocuSign, sitting to my right, here with us now. So what we'll do is we will -- I think most people know Dan. We had him here for a keynote -- was it last year?



Daniel D. Springer - DocuSign, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, last year.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research and Senior Research Analyst



Last year. So we'll do a short version of your background just for anyone who wasn't here last year. And then we'll talk about all the stuff that's going on at DocuSign because there's a lot.



Daniel D. Springer - DocuSign, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



A lot going on.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology R