Mar 02, 2020 / 09:20PM GMT

Stan Zlotsky - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us today. My name is Stan Zlotsky from the Morgan Stanley software research team. And this afternoon we have the pleasure of hosting Dan Springer from -- the CEO of DocuSign. Dan, how are you?



Daniel D. Springer - DocuSign, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



I'm well. Thanks for having me.



Stan Zlotsky - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Thank you so much for being here. So before we get started, please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, or at the registration desk.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPDan -- so before -- as we dive in, right? Just give u