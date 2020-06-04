Q1 2021 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. (Operator Instructions) I will now pass the call over to Anne Leschin, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Annie Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal Year '21 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Mike Sheridan. The press release announcing our first quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Before we get started, I'd like to let everyone know that we will be participating in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 10. As other events come up, we will make additional announcements.



Now let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are fo