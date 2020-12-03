Q3 2021 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Annie Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's Third Quarter Fiscal Year '21 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Cynthia Gaylor. The press release announcing our third quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Before we get started, I'd like everyone to know that we plan to participate virtually in a few events in the upcoming weeks: the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on December 7, the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11 and the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet C