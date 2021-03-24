DocuSign Inc Virtual Financial Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Annie Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to DocuSign's First Analyst Day. We're excited you could join us today. My name is Annie Leschin, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations here at DocuSign.



Before I dive into the details of the day, let me just flash our safe harbor statement and remind everyone that some of our statements on today's presentation are forward-looking. And then we'll also mention some GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these figures in the appendix section of the presentation and on our IR website.



Hopefully, you all had a chance to join our Momentum user conference earlier today and listen to the keynote presentation. We're going to build off of that with a great set of presentations from 5 members of our management team.



We'll kick off with Cynthia Gaylor, our CFO, interviewing our CEO, Dan Springer. After that, our COO, Scott Olrich, will dive deeper into why we win and how we differentiate with our broader Agreement Cloud. You'll also have the chance to hear from a couple of cust