Q1 2022 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal '22 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. (Operator Instructions) I will now pass the call over to Annie Leschin, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Annie Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal '22 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Cynthia Gaylor.



The press release announcing our first quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website, along with our quarterly slides. We plan to post prepared remarks on the site beginning next quarter.



Before we get started, I'd like to let everyone know that we plan to participate virtually in a few upcoming events. These include Evercore's TMT Conference on June 7, Bank of America's 2021 Global T