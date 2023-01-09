DocuSign Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. With that, I believe we're good to go.



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. This is a day earlier for our 25th Annual Growth Conference. I appreciate some of these time today, where I'm sure most people on the call here know Cynthia Gaylor, DocuSign's CFO, but for those that don't, Cynthia, why don't you give a quick background of yourself and maybe the company before we get started.



Cynthia Gaylor - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Yes, sure. So I'm Cynthia. I'm the CFO at DocuSign. I've been here for about 2 years. I was on the board for 2 years prior to that as Chair of the Audit Committee and the M&A committee. Prior to that, I was the CFO of another public company, Pivotal software that we took public and then eventually sold to VMware. and then prior to that, I was an executive at Twitter and everyone's strategy and development for a while. And prior to that, I was a partner at Morgan Stanley. So I started my career in investment banking focused on mainly