Q4 2023 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Heather Kalista Harwood - DocuSign, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the DocuSign Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Heather Harwood, DocuSign's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen; and our CFO, Cynthia Gaylor. The press release announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Now let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forwar