Mar 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year '23 Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following this call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now pass the call over to Heather Harwood, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Heather Kalista Harwood - DocuSign, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the DocuSign Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Heather Harwood, DocuSign's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen; and our CFO, Cynthia Gaylor. The press release announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.
Now let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forwar
Q4 2023 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...