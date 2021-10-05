Aikido Pharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert Vander Zanden - Aikido Pharma Inc. - Chairman



Good morning. Most of you know me. I'm Robert Vander Zanden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aikido Pharma Inc., and I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting of stockholders. Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will act as Secretary of this meeting.



Before we begin the formal business of this meeting, I would like to introduce you to those of our directors who are also present at this meeting: Gregory Blattner, Tim Ledwick, Kyle Wool and Paul LeMire. Our agenda this morning will be to, first, take action on three principal official items of business that are described in the Notice of Meeting, tabulate the votes, and we will finish with the formal meeting by reporting on the outcome of the meeting. We will now turn to the business before us. Mr. Hayes?



Anthony Hayes - Aikido Pharma Inc. - CEO



Good morning, Mr. Chairman. I wish to place before the meeting a copy of the notice of annual meeting dated August 26, 2021, and form of proxy, which were distributed to all of the ho