Oct 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Robert Vander Zanden - Aikido Pharma Inc. - Chairman
Good morning. Most of you know me. I'm Robert Vander Zanden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aikido Pharma Inc., and I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting of stockholders. Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will act as Secretary of this meeting.
Before we begin the formal business of this meeting, I would like to introduce you to those of our directors who are also present at this meeting: Gregory Blattner, Tim Ledwick, Kyle Wool and Paul LeMire. Our agenda this morning will be to, first, take action on three principal official items of business that are described in the Notice of Meeting, tabulate the votes, and we will finish with the formal meeting by reporting on the outcome of the meeting. We will now turn to the business before us. Mr. Hayes?
Anthony Hayes - Aikido Pharma Inc. - CEO
Good morning, Mr. Chairman. I wish to place before the meeting a copy of the notice of annual meeting dated August 26, 2021, and form of proxy, which were distributed to all of the ho
Aikido Pharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...