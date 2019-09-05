Sep 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Domo Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
With that, I would now like introduce Peter Lowry, Domo's Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR
Okay. Good afternoon and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; Bruce Felt, our CFO; and Julie Kehoe, our Chief Communications Officer. Julie will lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call.
Julie Kehoe - Domo, Inc. - VP of Communications
Hello, everyone. Our press release was issued after market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website where this call is also being webcast.
Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws, including statements about financial projections, the plans and expectations for our go-to
Q2 2020 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...