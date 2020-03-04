Mar 04, 2020 / 12:35AM GMT

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Okay. Hi. I am Sanjit Singh. I cover infrastructure and analytics for the Morgan Stanley software team. We're really pleased to have Bruce Felt, CFO from Domo, joining us at the conference once again. Thank you for coming back, Bruce.



Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO



Thank you for risking your life to be here.



Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Yes. No. Well, we're all here.



Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO



This event.



Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



And Pete Lowry, VP of Avaya -- of Domo, thank for joining as well. Before we get started, let's just quickly go through some important disclosures. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at