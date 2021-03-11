Q4 2020 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Domo Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I will hand the call over to Peter Lowry, Domo's Vice President of Investor Relations.



Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO Bruce Felt, our CFO; and Julie Kehoe, our Chief Communications Officer. Julie will lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call. Julie?



Julie Kehoe - Domo, Inc. - Chief Communications Officer



Thanks, Pete. Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast.



Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal security laws, including statements about financial projections, the p