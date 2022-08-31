Domo Inc at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst



Welcome back, everybody. I'm still Brad Zelnick, Deutsche Bank's software team, and I'm truly delighted to be here hosting this session with our friends from Domo.



Today, I'm joined by CFO, the Bruce Felt. And we've also got Head of Investor Relations, and probably some other things I'm leaving out, Pete Lowry, Pete, thank you so much both of you for joining us today.



Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Thanks for having us.



Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst



Format of the session is going to be a fireside chat. I've got a bunch of questions that we're going to jump into. And we're going to act natural, and we're going to take it from there. If any of you have questions in the room or listening in, I'm going to try to keep an eye on my e-mail and we'll try to weave those into the con