Aug 31, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT
Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst
Welcome back, everybody. I'm still Brad Zelnick, Deutsche Bank's software team, and I'm truly delighted to be here hosting this session with our friends from Domo.
Today, I'm joined by CFO, the Bruce Felt. And we've also got Head of Investor Relations, and probably some other things I'm leaving out, Pete Lowry, Pete, thank you so much both of you for joining us today.
Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO
Yes. Thanks for having us.
Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst
Format of the session is going to be a fireside chat. I've got a bunch of questions that we're going to jump into. And we're going to act natural, and we're going to take it from there. If any of you have questions in the room or listening in, I'm going to try to keep an eye on my e-mail and we'll try to weave those into the con
Domo Inc at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...