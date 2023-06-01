Domo Inc at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Luv Sodha - Jefferies - Analyst



I'm super honored to have Josh James join us. He's the CEO and Co-Founder of Domo. Prior to that, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of Omniture, which he sold to Adobe. So thank you again, Josh, for joining us. Super lucky to have you.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies - AnalystMaybe just stepping back a bit, over the past couple of years, a lot has changed at Domo. Could you just talk a little bit about how the story's evolved and what you see as the key pillars to possibly reaccelerating growth as we go into the back half of the year?- Domo, Inc. - CEOYeah, absolutely. Ironically, with the stuff that we set out to do 12 years ago, our business plan is pretty similar actually. We didn't see AI come in as fast as it came.But in terms of connecting all your data, connecting all your people, and all those applications being connected in real-time, all the data being available in real-time and then making it very easy to use for whether it's the busines