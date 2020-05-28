May 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BRP Inc. FY '21 First Quarter Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe DeschÃªnes. Go ahead, Mr. DeschÃªnes.
Philippe DeschÃªnes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR
Thank you, Judi. Good morning, and welcome to BRP's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year '21. Joining me this morning are JosÃ© Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sebastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. I invite you to read BRP's MD&A for a listing of these.
Also during the call, reference will be made to supporting slides, and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com.
So with that, I'll turn the call over to JosÃ©.
JosÃ©Boisjoli - BRP Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman
Q1 2021 BRP Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...