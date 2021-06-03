Q1 2022 BRP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BRP, Inc. Full Year '22 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe Deschenes. Please go ahead, Mr. Deschenes.



Philippe Deschenes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Simo. Good morning, and welcome to BRP's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year '22. Joining me this morning are JosÃ© Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and SÃ©bastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we move to the prepared remarks, please note that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that future results could differ from those implied in these statements. Also note that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. I invite you to consult BRP's MD&A for a listing of these.



Also during the call, reference will be made to supporting slides, and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com u