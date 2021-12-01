Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BRP Inc.'s FY '22 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe Deschenes. Please go ahead, Mr. Deschenes.
Philippe Deschenes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR
Thank you, Julie.
Good morning, and welcome to BRP's conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year '22. Joining me this morning are Jose Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sebastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer. Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that actual results could differ from those implied in these statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, and I invite you to cancel BRP's MD&A for a complete list of lease. Also during the call, reference will be made to supporting slides, and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com un
Q3 2022 BRP Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...