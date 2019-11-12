Q4 2019 Amdocs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2019 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Matt Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR



Thank you. Before we begin, I would like to point out that during this call, we will discuss certain financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's management uses this financial information in its internal analysis in order to exclude the effect of acquisitions and other significant items that may have a disproportionate effect in a particular period.



Accordingly, management believes that isolating the effects of such events enables management and investors to consistently analyze the critical components and results of operations of the company's business and to have a meaningful comparison to prior p