Amdocs Ltd at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good afternoon. Our last presenting company is Amdocs Limited CFO, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim. Please welcome Tamar.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Thank you, Lisa.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



All right. Great. Hi, everybody. So I'm the COO and CFO of Amdocs Limited. I appreciate the fact that you stayed for this late session this afternoon. I'm understanding I'm up against a pint of beer. Some of your colleagues may be downstairs. I'll try to share with you, in this short time, a bit of overview about Amdocs and what should be, in our opinion, your investment thesis, thinking about Amdocs as an investment opportunity.



So when we are thinking about Amdocs, I hope that by the end of the session, you will have a better understanding of why is it that we are a market leader in our space, supporting communication and media companies around the world thro