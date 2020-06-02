Jun 02, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT

Tal Liani - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of Technology Supersector



Hi, good afternoon. This is Tal Liani, and I'm here hosting this morning or this afternoon, Shuky Sheffer, President and CEO of Amdocs. We have a long list of questions for Shuky, but we only have 35 minutes. So I hope we can cover the whole thing. Thanks, Shuky, for joining us. It's a pleasure.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of Technology SupersectorAnd I want to start maybe with (multiple speakers).- Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & DirectorThank you, Tal. I hope -- are you in New York?- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of Technology SupersectorI am in New York working from home and not wearing my pajama for a change, which is a great, great feeling.- Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & DirectorOkay.