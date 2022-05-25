May 25, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT

Maya Rae Kilcullen - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Maya Kilcullen. I work on the software equity research team at JPMorgan. And this morning, I am joined by Amdocs' CEO, Shuky Sheffer. Shuky, if you could just take a few minutes to introduce yourself, that would be great.



Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director



Hi. Shuky Sheffer. I'm the Amdocs' CEO for the last 3.5 years. I've been in the company for many years. Before that, I was the CEO of a different company, but very excited about what's going on.



Maya Rae Kilcullen - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. And for those in the room who aren't as familiar, can you just give a brief overview of Amdocs?



Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director



So I'll try to do it in the simple way I can. All of us are consumer of connectivity. And you can think about this