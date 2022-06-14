Amdocs Ltd at Jefferies and Nasdaq Conference Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Karen Snow - Nasdaq, Inc. - Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Listings and Revenue



Good morning, everyone. I'm Karen Snow, head of U.S. listings at NASDAQ, and it's my great pleasure to welcome you all to our 46th Investor Conference here at the Mayfair live, which I'm happy to say, in partnership with Jefferies. The Nasdaq Investor Conference represents our continued dedication to growth and advancement of companies and investors in our ecosystem. Our work with corporates does not end when they list. In fact, it begins. And today, we have with us over 30 companies at the conference representing 10 in the Nasdaq 100, including Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Cisco.



And despite the geopolitical climate, rising inflation, changing monetary policy and market volatility, I'm pleased to say that we're joined by over 400 investors representing over $15 trillion in assets from 250 organizations from -- across Europe and Asia, including the U.K., France, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar and UAE.



There's certainly a lot to talk about, and we're excited to ha