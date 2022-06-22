Jun 22, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to Amdocs' first-ever ESG webinar. I'm Matt Smith, Head of Investor Relations for Amdocs.



Before we get going, I need to call your attention to our disclaimer statement on Slide 2 of the presentation. It notes that some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements and include certain estimates and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in Amdocs' SEC filings.



Now to introduce our speakers for today. We'll begin with a short welcome and introduction from Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs' Chief Executive Officer. Shuky will be followed by formal presentations from Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, our joint COO and CFO; and Idit Duvdevany Aronsohn, Amdocs' Head of Corporate Responsibility, Inclusion & Wellbeing. In addition, Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Technology & Head of Strategy, will be here for the Q&A session with Tamar and Idit.



As to the agenda, we'll focus today on how we assess our ESG materiality together with our stakeholders and the way in which