Aug 09, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT

Timothy Kelly Horan - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. It's Tim Horan, the Cloud and Communications Analyst here at Oppenheimer. Thank you all for joining me for our 25th tech conference. I've been involved with, I think, 24 of the 25. I think Amdocs has been involved with many, many, many of them going back years and years, and we really appreciate their participation.



Amdocs has been our top pick this year. Luckily, it's worked out pretty well. Mostly because -- well, we think the stock is incredibly inexpensive, is well positioned and is executing really, really well for reasons that we're going to get into here.



So we have Tamar Rapaport, the long-standing CFO from Amdocs. And with that, I just want to say, Tamar, if you wanted any opening statements or any lawyer language or anything or we can fire right away?



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Maybe a few words about who we are for those that are not familiar with us, we are a technology an