Q2 2023 Amdocs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2023 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Smith, Head of Investor Relations for Amdocs. Please go ahead.



Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our disclaimer statement on Slide 2 of the presentation. We note that some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including as described in Amdocs' SEC filings and that we will discuss certain financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures, we refer you to today's earnings release, which will also be furnished with the SEC on Form 6-K.



Participating on the call with me today are Shuky Sheffer, President and Chie