Aug 09, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT
Hoonshik Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Good morning. Welcome to Oppenheimer's 26th Annual Technology Internet and Communications Conference. I'm Ed Yang research analyst, Oppenheimer's Cloud and Communications team. We've got Tim Horan, Group Head, who'll lead Q&A. This is a fireside chat format, so please send us your questions into the dashboard.
Today, we're very pleased to host CFO and COO of Amdocs, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim and start in a little bit...
Timothy Kelly Horan - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
All set?
Hoonshik Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes. Yes, I think we're waiting for Tamar to get set up again, yes.
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO
All right. Go ahead.
Hoonshik Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
<
Amdocs Ltd at Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...