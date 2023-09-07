Sep 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our second ESG Webinar. We are here to talk about and highlight our recently published -- actually as recent as last week -- recently published ESG and CSR report for the year 2022, 2023. I'm Tamar Rapaport-Dagim. I'm CFO and COO of Amdocs. And I will be joined by a few of my colleagues to cover those highlights.



We are very proud to be a key enabler of the communications media industry and this is an interest as all of you know, that is the backbone of society, making sure we all can connect and communicate with each other, touching billions of people around the world with our systems and capabilities that we provide to service providers around the world.



And as you will hear later from Anthony, about our technology, our products, our offering and how we are making them sustainable for providing this kind of opportunity as well as from my colleague Idit, who will talk about the different aspects of our employees and our communities involvement. We are very active all around making sure