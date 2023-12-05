Amdocs Ltd at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / NTS GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



All right. Welcome, everybody. We'll get started as people transition out of the room. We're delighted to have Amdocs here today and Shuky Sheffer, CEO of Amdocs. Shuky, maybe you could just start while people are getting situated, just a little bit of overview of Amdocs just for the audience.



Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director



Okay. So we are servicing the telecom industry, the service provider, the Vodafone, T-Mobile, AT&T of the world. And I think we are the market leader by far. And I think we are pretty much doing everything, all their information technology, IT stack, BSS oSS, billing system, CRM, all the network system.



And we have a very unique business model. If you see some of our competitors are either system integrators, some of them are product companies, we are what we call product-led services company, meaning that we develop the products which are tailored for the industry, we deploy the product and we operate the product.



So it's a very uniqu