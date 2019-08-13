Aug 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you. And welcome to the DouYu International Holdings Limited second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Ms. Mao Mao, IR Director of DouYu. Please go ahead ma'am.



Mao Mao - DouYu International Holdings Limited - IR Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second-quarter 2019 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance.



You can refer to our second-quarter of 2019 financial results on our IR website at IR. DouYu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations