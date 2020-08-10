Aug 10, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mao Mao - DouYu International Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and CEO; Ms. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Branding.



You can refer to our second quarter of 2020 financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to safe harbor provision for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's curr