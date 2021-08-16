Aug 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer at DouYu. Please go ahead, sir.



Mingming Su - DouYu International Holdings Limited - Chief Strategy Officer & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2021 earnings call. This is Mingming Su, DouYu's Chief Strategy Officer. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao Vice President of Finance. You can refer to our second quarter 2021 financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision for the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. These forward-looking statements