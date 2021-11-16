Nov 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Lingling Kong;IR Director -



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Third quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and Executive Officer; Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance. You can refer to our financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision for the private securities litigation reform act of 1995.