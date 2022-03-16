Mar 16, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Ms. Lingling Kong, IR Director at DouYu. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Lingling Kong - DouYu International Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance. You can refer to our financial results, IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on man