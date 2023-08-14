Aug 14, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Ms. Lingling Kong, IR Director at DouYu. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Lingling Kong - DouYu International Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance. You can refer to our second quarter 2023 financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website. Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectat