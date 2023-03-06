Aziyo Biologics Inc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

We're happy to have the team from Aziyo Biologics joining us for presentation. We have CEO, Randy mills; and CFO, Matt Ferguson. I will turn it over them now. Thank you.



Randy Mills - Aziyo Biologics, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you very much. It's a pleasure to be here today. I'm Randy mills, CEO of Aziyo, and actually a cofounder of the company. A company we've been really putting through a pretty significant transformation of late. I will warn you all, that this is the first time I've given this presentation. So we'll just see how it goes. It could be rough, but it might be a lot of fun, too. So let's just get into it.



First, forward-looking statements. I will be making pretty significant forward-looking statements today. So I'll emphasize this that, any and everything that I say in this slide may or may not -- or in this presentation may or may not come true, but everything that I'm going to tell you is current and accurate to the best of my knowledge as I give the presentation today.



Let me start out with a little bit abou