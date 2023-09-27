Sep 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - Analyst



Good morning. My name is Ross Osborn, and I'm the medtech life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Cantor. And today, we have Aziyo Biologics with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer -- President and CEO, Dr. Randy Mills; and Dr. Lishan Aklog, the Chairman and CEO of PAVmed, Lucid. Just starting off with you both just to provide a brief background on yourselves.



Randy Mills - Elutia Inc. - President & CEO



Randy Mills, been in the regenerative medicine space now for way too long and was actually one of the founders of the company that we called Aziyo Biologics, but we changed the name of that company recently. We'll be talking about a little bit more about that in a minute, to the company as it exists today, Elutia.



And at Elutia, we believe sort of fundamentally that if an implantable device could be made out of a biomaterial that overtime regenerates into the patient's own healthy tissue instead of staying there as a synthetic, that's something that a physician is going to pick, and a patient