Q3 2021 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Electrovaya's Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Analyst Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Executive Vice President and CFO, Richard Halka. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO, and will be joined in the question period by Dr. Raj DasGupta, Chief Operating Officer of Electrovaya. On August 9, 2021, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the third and 9 months period ended June 30, 2021.



If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial statements and management discussion and analysis, you can access